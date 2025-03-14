Duke to face off against UNC at ACC Tournament semifinal

CHARLOTTE — Duke beat Georgia Tech, and UNC won against Wake Forest, which set up a third matchup between the two Carolina teams this season. This time, it will be at the ACC Tournament semi-finals.

Duke guard/forward Isaiah Evans led a second-half comeback.

Evans is a former North Meck High School star.

He finished the game with 14 points off the bench with a final score, 78-70, against Georgia Tech.

“Obviously, the ACC Tournament is something that … we watch every year growing up, just being able to make the mark I did first game, it feels amazing,” Evans said.

Meanwhile, UNC overcame an early deficit against Wake Forest.

They trailed by as much as 11 points before winning 68-59.

Duke and UNC will play at 7 p.m. Friday at the Spectrum Center.

VIDEO: Duke, North Carolina set for semifinal matchup after busy afternoon inside the Spectrum Center

