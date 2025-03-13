Duke, North Carolina set for semifinal matchup after busy afternoon inside the Spectrum Center

CHARLOTTE — A busy day for the ACC Tournament inside the Spectrum Center has set up another matchup between two rivals.

Duke took care of business against Georgia Tech despite losing star player Cooper Flagg and North Carolina beat Wake Forest in the semifinals. The rivals will be playing each other in tomorrow night’s semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Duke has already beaten the Tar Heels twice the season.

Flagg’s x-rays came back negative and Blue Devils Coach John Scheyer says he sprained his ankle. His status for tomorrow’s game is still unclear.

Clemson will go for a spot in the other semifinal game. The Tigers play SMU tonight at 9:30 p.m.

