Duke Health buys Lake Norman-area hospital for $284M

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville is under new ownership.

Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) closed today on its deal to sell Lake Norman Regional Medical Center for $284 million to Durham-based Duke University Health System, according to a U.S. Security and Exchange Commission filing.

The Tennessee-based hospital operator entered the agreement to sell the Mooresville facility in December.

CHS has been divesting hospitals steadily for the past few years with no plans of stopping, according to the company’s annual report. The hospital system uses the net proceeds from its divestitures, if there are any, for general corporate purposes and capital expenditures.

“We continue to receive interest from potential acquirers for certain of our hospital, non-hospital businesses,” the report states. “We may sell additional hospitals and/or non-hospital businesses if we consider any such disposition to be in our best interests.”

