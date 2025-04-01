County to vote on buying out homes in flood-prone area

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County commissioners will vote Tuesday night to spend millions to buy out homes that were submerged on Riverside Drive during Helene.

The area next to the Catawba River is ranked as one of the highest zones for flood risks, according to FEMA flood-zone maps.

Duke Energy released a huge amount of water upstream at Cowans Ford Dam during Helene for lake water management.

Homes were underwater soon after which caused major damage, forcing residents to move.

The county is trying to avoid this from happening again.

Tuesday night’s vote is all part of the Quick Buy Program the county approved at a meeting on Nov. 6, 2024.

That program approved $8 million in county storm water funds to be used to purchase homes in the flood prone area.

In the Quick Buy Program, the county offers residents a fair value plus 7% for their homes.

The vote will finalize the purchase of 16 homes.

VIDEO: What’s at stake when dam floodgates open during massive rainstorms

What’s at stake when dam floodgates open during massive rainstorms

©2025 Cox Media Group