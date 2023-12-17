Duke’s Mayo Bowl first to offer NIL platform where players make profit

CHARLOTTE — The West Virginia Mountaineers will face off against the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Tarheels at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte next week.

This year, fans can now support and engage with the players in new ways through NIL, or Name, Image, and Likeness, policies.

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl and Opendorse are now offering a platform to buy a shoutout, a social post, an appearance, or an autograph from a specific player.

Players will receive part of the profits.

Miller Yoho, with the Charlotte Sports Foundation, says the Duke’s Mayo Bowl is the first bowl game to offer this.

“For us at the Charlotte Sports Foundation, we always want to be supportive of the student-athlete,” Yoho said. “And this is just one way we can look to create an experience for them.”

During this year’s bowl game, a player from the winning team will also be named the first-ever Duke’s Mayo Bowl ambassador. That player will be offered a $5,000 contract to help tell the story of the bowl game during the offseason through social media posts and other opportunities.

