Dump truck driver killed in Old Fort had 30 years of experience

Officials identified a dump truck driver killed Tuesday morning along Interstate 40 in McDowell County.

Ralph Hibbert, 65, of Georgia, was driving the truck to help with Helene recovery when his brakes went out near Old Fort and flipped, crashing into a building under construction.

He died at the scene.

Hibbert had 30 years of experience, ABC affiliate WLOS reported.

People said it could have been worse.

Hibbert avoided multiple cars stopped on the Exit 73 ramp.

