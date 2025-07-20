Duplex residents displaced by northeast Charlotte fire

CHARLOTTE — Firefighters responded to a call about a fire at a duplex in northeast Charlotte in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Charlotte firefighters responded to the 5000 block of Malibu Drive before 3 a.m. Sunday, and found smoke showing.

Thirty firefighters battled the flames for 17 minutes before getting the fire under control.

No injuries were reported, but an estimated $22,000 in damages were caused, investigators said.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force determined the fire was caused by an accidental electrical fire that started in an exterior storage closet or laundry room.

Officials said the occupants of both units were displaced, but declined Red Cross assistance.

