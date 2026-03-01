Local

Durham County trooper dies in on-duty collision

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Master Trooper Steven J. Perry (North Carolina State Highway Patrol)
DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Master Trooper Steven J. Perry, a member of the 148th Basic Patrol School, was killed in an on-duty traffic collision in Durham County early Sunday morning.

He was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver while traveling on NC-147.

The other driver involved was also killed in the crash.

Trooper Perry served Durham County for nearly seven years.

Details will be shared once his celebration of life has been planned.

