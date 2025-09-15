E-bike, scooter accidents lead to surge in hospital visits, doctors warn

CHARLOTTE — The rising popularity of e-bikes and scooters is also causing an uptick in hospital visits.

The American College of Surgeons says it’s a national problem. Studies show more than 20,000 people are hurt riding electric bikes every year -- about 3,000 of those were admitted to hospitals.

A pediatric trauma surgeon in Orlando says the hospital he works at has seen a 250% increase in emergency room visits from e-bike and e-scooter accidents, especially among kids and teenagers.

“We get out trauma alerts,” Dr. Marc Levy, pediatric surgeon, said. “A lot of times I’m thinking, ‘OK, is it another e-bike or e-scooter injury’ because they’ve become more and more common.”

Health experts are now calling for stricter helmet guidelines. Doctors say many times riders seen in the ER either didn’t have a helmet or weren’t wearing the right one.

VIDEO: Authorities tracking down reckless e-bike riders causing chaos in Birkdale Village

Authorities tracking down reckless e-bike riders causing chaos in Birkdale Village

©2025 Cox Media Group