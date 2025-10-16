Early voting starts for North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — In-person early voting started Thursday in North Carolina.

>>CLICK HERE for The Political Beat with Joe Bruno

In Charlotte, voters will decide the race for mayor, city council, and school board candidates. Voters will also decide on a referendum for a one-cent transit sales tax.

In person early voting is underway in North Carolina. In Charlotte, voters will decide Mayor, City Council, School Board and whether to raise the sales tax for transit expansion. Election Day is November 4. The only early voting location open until next Thursday is the Hal… — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 16, 2025

The only location currently open in Charlotte is at the Hal Marshall Center in Uptown.

All 21 early voting locations will open on Oct. 23.

Election Day is Nov. 4.

VIDEO: Transit plan includes funding for bus stop improvements

‘Make a seat’: Transit plan includes funding for bus stop improvements

©2025 Cox Media Group