Early voting starts for North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — In-person early voting started Thursday in North Carolina.

In Charlotte, voters will decide the race for mayor, city council, and school board candidates. Voters will also decide on a referendum for a one-cent transit sales tax.

The only location currently open in Charlotte is at the Hal Marshall Center in Uptown.

All 21 early voting locations will open on Oct. 23.

Election Day is Nov. 4.

