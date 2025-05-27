East Charlotte road reopens after person hit by car

CHARLOTTE — Officials say Monroe Road in east Charlotte was temporarily blocked in both directions Tuesday morning after a crash.

According to Charlotte’s traffic monitoring system, at least one person was hurt in a crash on Monroe Road near Conference Drive, which is near East Mecklenburg High School.

Police were called to the area around 7:15 a.m., and the road was still blocked after the victim was taken from the scene. The road reopened at about 8:15 a.m.

We’re working on getting details on the victim’s condition and what led to the crash.

