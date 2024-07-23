East Meck HS athlete accused of flashing gun at Shalom Park, warrant says

CHARLOTTE — An East Mecklenburg High School basketball player is accused of flashing a gun during a basketball game at the Foundation of Shalom Park, court documents say. The Levine Jewish Community Center went into a brief lockdown due to the incident.

The JCC said Shalom Park security and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called around 5 p.m. on July 18.

The Foundation of Shalom Park is a nonprofit that has schools, synagogues, the community center, and a library located along Providence Road.

According to an arrest warrant, a Shalom Park member told police someone playing basketball in the gym pulled out a gun during the game and flashed it at him. The officer said the suspect walked past them as the Shalom Park member was telling the officer what happened.

The officer tried to stop the suspect, but said he refused the commands and ran out of the lobby toward the parking lot.

The officer said he eventually found the suspect behind one of the synagogues and yelled for the suspect to get on the ground. The warrant says the suspect complied at first but stood up a few moments later, refused the commands, and ran away.

The officer said the suspect left his backpack behind. It had the number 23 inscribed on it, along with the name “Guy” and the East Mecklenburg High School eagle.

CMPD and the school resource officer for East Meck confirmed the suspect in the Shalom Park incident was Leonard L. Guy Jr., who is listed on the school’s basketball roster.

Leonard Guy Jr. An East Mecklenburg High School basketball player is accused of flashing a gun during a basketball game at the Foundation of Shalom Park, court documents say. (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

Jail records show Guy was arrested on Monday and charged with resisting public officer and misdemeanor possession of firearm on school grounds.

The JCC lockdown lasted about 45 minutes before it returned to normal operations.

(WATCH BELOW: Community shaken after missing woman found dead in south Charlotte townhome)

Community shaken after missing woman found dead in south Charlotte townhome









©2024 Cox Media Group