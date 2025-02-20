Eastover home sells for staggering $10.2 million

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s luxury housing market is off to a strong start in 2025 with a $10 million home sale in Eastover.

The estate on Eastover Road sold for $10.25 million in an off-market sale on Jan. 31, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.

Property records show the home was sold by a limited liability company tied to Vicky Mitchener, who owns luxury residential real estate company Dickens Mitchener. She and her husband William Mitchener are listed on the deed of sale as managers of WMVM Holding LLC, the seller.

