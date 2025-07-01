eCourts system launches in high country amid ongoing concerns

CHARLOTTE — Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties have adopted the eCourts system as of today, aiming to provide updated court case information online.

The eCourts system is designed to make it easier for people to access up-to-date details on court cases.

However, previous reports from Union County suggest that the system may cause delays and notification issues.

The district attorney in Union County reported that his clients were no longer receiving notifications about moved court dates, and cases were being dismissed without attorneys being notified.

The court clerk in Union County stated that the electronic process prolongs updates.

In January, concerns were raised about the eCourts system in Union County, where delays were reported.

