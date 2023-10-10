New eCourts system in Meck County causes issues for traffic court

CHARLOTTE — The new eCourts system in Mecklenburg County is already bringing headaches and frustration for some families.

Court leaders say moving from paper to an online program is the biggest change in the system in 60 years.

A number of setbacks came Monday with the new system. Those included delays in hearings, delays in inmate transfers to the courthouse, and error messages that had court officials scratching their heads.

Another issue many encountered Monday was with traffic court. The traffic court is closed for the week, but some people who had court dates were unaware.

One person told Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz they showed up to court and were told their date would be moved to February.

On Monday, Goetz talked to District Attorney Spencer Merriweather and he said many of the issues they ran into Monday were learning curves and easy fixes, but he is more concerned about issues they have not anticipated.

“We certainly have some unanswered questions about the system and how well it is going to work, and we know over the course of the next few weeks and months we will have some unexpected challenges that are going to come to bear,” he said. “But today, we are making it work and fighting through a number of challenges.”

Cards were handed out at traffic court Monday that had QR codes for the eCourts portal. That’s where people were told they could check for their new court date, but some names aren’t showing up in the system.

Goetz reached out to the clerk of courts office to learn more.

