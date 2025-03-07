From education to employment, Charlotte program offers jobs, benefits

CHARLOTTE — From education to employment, a new city program allows graduates from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to immediately enter the workforce. Applications open Monday and the city of Charlotte plans to hire 29 graduates right out of CMS. The new hires will make $23/hour and get full benefits.

City of Charlotte Workforce Development Program Manager Sherri Jones says this is a great alternative for students who choose to not go to college or enlist in the military.

“It’s a very supportive environment with so much room to grow,” she said. “With 22 different departments, over 400 different occupations, oh my goodness, they could stay in Charlotte for the rest of their career.”

The city hired 17 CMS graduates as part of the pilot program in 2024. One of the graduates is Noor Hamdoun, an East Mecklenburg High School alumna. She works for the CharMeck 311 customer contact center.

Hamdoun says she applied for the program to learn new skills. She hopes to work in real estate in the future. She says entering the workforce was an adjustment but has been a great transition. She hopes the program will set her up for future success.

“The opportunities that I’m able to receive from working here are great. I do believe this job is very valuable and it sets the foundation up for my future career,” she said. “It was definitely an adjustment after graduating and then going straight to the workforce. But it has taught me so many skills.”

To apply, you have to be a CMS graduate and at least 18 years old by July 11. There are open positions with Charlotte Water, CDOT, CATS, aviation and more. As one of the benefits, after six months, the city of Charlotte will pay for classes at Central Piedmont Community College.

The application will be available online on Monday. In the meantime, for more information, interested applicants can email workforcedevelopment@charlottenc.gov.

