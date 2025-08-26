Efforts being made to add solar to Charlotte homes

CHARLOTTE — An effort called Solarize Charlotte Mecklenburg is launching tonight in Mecklenburg County to make solar installations more affordable through group purchasing.

The program aims to help residents and businesses save money on solar systems while promoting green energy and enhancing the resilience of the local power grid.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to spread green energy throughout the county, which can lead to reduced energy bills for participants.

A meeting to discuss the initiative is being held tonight at the Innovation Barn, providing an opportunity for interested parties to learn more about the program.

