Elementary school set to welcome students back after Helene closure

An elementary school in McDowell County forced to shut down after Helene is getting ready to welcome students back.

Old Fort Elementary School, which has more than 300 students, stayed closed for the rest of the school year because of damage from flooding during September’s massive storm.

Old Fort Elementary School after Helene

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with several families who were excited to head back after their children went to another elementary school last year.

“The school is a huge, huge, focal point of this town,” said parent Scott Haney. “You know a lot of us go to church together and we all go to school together so losing our school was really just one more real blow.”

The school has scheduled a back-to-school bash on Aug. 16 before classes start on Aug. 25.

