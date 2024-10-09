Students return to school in Burke County following major flooding by Helene

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Thousands of students in Burke County Schools returned to the classroom on Wednesday.

The district said it has come a long way since being underwater in the wake of Tropical Storm Helene.

The ball fields and field houses at Freedom High School were underwater after being flooded by the Catawba River.

After the water began receding, the baseball team and other students, along with parents, went to work helping their coach, whose house flooded.

Those students shared photos of them removing items from the coach’s home.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with one of the teachers who pitched in to help.

“We went out just about every day. And it wasn’t just us; it was their teammates, their friends. They all showed up, and they showed up big,” teacher Jennifer Miller said.

Wednesday afternoon, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will be holding a press conference in McDowell County.

It is set to address their efforts to repair the roads in the area.

