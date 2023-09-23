Elon University launches Charlotte law program at South End center

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte will once again have a law school offering beginning in 2024.

Elon University today launched its new regional center and Elon Law Flex Program, a part-time and in-person program geared toward working professionals wanting to earn a law degree. The programs are located in 14,000 square feet on the third floor at 330 W. Tremont Ave. in South End.

The flex program allows students to earn a degree in four years and will offer a full range of electives as well as opportunities in law clinics, publication in law journals and moot court programs and competitions. Charlotte’s program will incorporate the same teaching model as the full-time, two-and-a-half program in Greensboro.

