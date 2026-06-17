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Emergency crews respond to American Airlines hangar after person found unconscious

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Emergency crews respond to American Airlines hangar after person found unconscious
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire responded to a call at about 11 a.m. at the American Airlines hangar at Charlotte Douglas on Wednesday morning, where a person was found unconscious and required immediate medical attention.

The individual was safely removed from an aircraft and transported to Atrium CMC-Main for further care, airport officials said.

American Airlines said the person was not one of its employees, the airport said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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