Emergency crews respond to American Airlines hangar after person found unconscious

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire responded to a call at about 11 a.m. at the American Airlines hangar at Charlotte Douglas on Wednesday morning, where a person was found unconscious and required immediate medical attention.

The individual was safely removed from an aircraft and transported to Atrium CMC-Main for further care, airport officials said.

American Airlines said the person was not one of its employees, the airport said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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