Empire Pizza sets opening for next restaurant here

CHARLOTTE — Empire Pizza’s expansion continues with its sixth location opening here on July 10. The family-run pizza venture’s 7,600-square-foot restaurant — the brand’s largest to date — is at 8500 Pineville-Matthews Road in Charlotte.

The pizza joint opens at 11 a.m. with plans for food specials and giveaways.

Empire dishes up New York-style pizza, simple American-style pasta dishes, chicken wings, burgers and sandwiches. Dough is made in house as are the sauces. Homemade meatballs are a big seller.

