Employee describes ‘chaos’ at juvenile detention facility in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Issues at the overcrowded and understaffed Cabarrus County Juvenile Detention Center could be reaching a breaking point.

“If you could describe the situation in one or two words, what would come to mind?” Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz asked an employee.

“Chaos,” they said.

Fights and riots inside have some workers worried for their safety.

“They’re not stealing candy from the candy store anymore. They’re doing serious damage,” the employee said.

“The public needs to know what’s going on,” they added.

>> On Thursday at 5 p.m., the employee opens up about the alarming conditions and what needs to be done to protect staff and inmates.

