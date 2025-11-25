England U-20 Women’s Team Calls Up 18-Year-Old Midfielder B Hylton

CHARLOTTE — B Hylton, an 18-year-old midfielder for the Carolina Ascent, has been called up to the England U-20 Women’s National Team for international friendlies in Spain later this month.

This marks Hylton’s second call-up to England’s youth national team system, having previously joined the U-19s in November 2024. The U-20 squad will convene in Alicante, Spain, from November 24 to December 2.

“B has made massive strides this fall,” said Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. “We are extremely proud of her and recognize how much work she puts in every day.”

Hylton has made five appearances this season for Carolina Ascent, entering each as a substitute and totaling 48 minutes on the field.

Last season, she became the first Carolina Ascent player to progress from an academy contract to a professional contract and became the youngest goal scorer in franchise history with her goal against Brooklyn FC on April 12, 2025.

Carolina Ascent will return home to play against Brooklyn FC on Dec. 6.

