CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Robert Hunt couldn’t quite find the words, but described a heightened sense of optimism around what the team can accomplish this season.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown spoke with the 323-pound lineman following their first practice in pads.

VIDEO: Panthers hit the gridiron for 1st day of training camp

Panthers hit the gridiron for 1st day of training camp

©2025 Cox Media Group