Blue Ridge Parkway closed through North Carolina

HIGH COUNTRY, N.C. — The National Park Service has announced a full closure of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina because of storm damage from Helene.

Many areas of the parkway are impassable because of landslides and downed trees.

The park service says they are still assessing the damage in several counties across the North Carolina High Country.

The closure comes at one of the busiest times of the year, with the height of the fall leaf season coming in the next few weeks.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 99 NPS employees from 22 states and Washington D.C. were working with Blue Ridge Parkway staff in the recovery efforts.

No reopening dates for any parts of the road have been announced.

