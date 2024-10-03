Essential services in Avery County destroyed by Helene

PLUMTREE, N.C. — Hurricane Helene’s death toll reached 200 after Georgia and North Carolina reported more fatalities. It’s the deadliest hurricane to hit the mainland United States since Hurricane Katrina.

Helene devasted essential services in western Avery County, where crews are still searching for people one week later.

In the Plumtree community, floodwaters destroyed the local post office when they slammed into the side of the building.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty traveled along Highway 19E from Green Valley through Plumtree on Thursday morning. Residents said the Toe River rose 15 to 20 feet, sweeping homes off their foundations and cars downstream.

By Thursday, crews got the roadway cleared, but there was significant damage even to the local fire department.

Faherty saw people in the community getting together at a store nearby where relief efforts arrived Thursday morning. The store owner said some of those supplies are being taken out to areas that have been cut off, including generators that have been donated.

On his ride up from Morganton Thursday, Faherty saw convoys of supplies heading up Highway 181, including feed for some of the livestock.

