Entities show interest in site of failed Panthers facility in Rock Hill

The property of the failed Carolina Panthers facility off Interstate 77 in Rock Hill has been marketed to potential buyers since late 2022.

Dozens of entities have contacted the city about their interest in the site off Exit 81, city officials said.

It’s unclear who those potential buyers are but signs recently erected on the property highlight what industry leaders want to see at the site.

They include advanced manufacturing, life science, offices and headquarters, and research and development.

“We are definitely a community in need of something positive,” said resident Don Stanley.

The area is a reminder of a dream that never happened.

“When the Panthers’ stadium fell through, everybody was just so disheartened,” Stanley said. “That we wanted to see something come through that was going to make us feel better about everything that we’ve dealt with. Now all we have is a four-lane road that hits the interstate.”

Stanley hopes whatever opens will have a strong impact for generations to come.

“I definitely hope it will benefit the community. Our children coming up. Something for the future,” he said.

A spokesperson for the city of Rock Hill also said they had no official information to share on those companies that are currently in negotiations over the site.













