‘Eternally Grateful’: Cabarrus School Board Member survives heart attack thanks to colleagues

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Members of the Cabarrus School Board are being hailed as heroes for saving a member’s life when he had a heart attack in the middle of the meeting.

It happened last month during a closed session.

Board member Greg Mills said one moment, he was working through the final item, and the next, he was in a hospital bed.

“All of them just assembled, like the Avengers, just like superheroes. Once they realized what was happening, they all worked together to get me onto the floor, to get me in a position where they could begin to do CPR,” Mills explained.

Mills told the Charlotte Observer his doctors credited his survival to the quick actions of his fellow members. He said he is eternally grateful to be alive.

