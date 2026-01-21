Etihad Airways expands US presence with new Charlotte route

CHARLOTTE — Etihad Airways will be offering direct flights to our area soon. The flight is set to take off from Charlotte Douglas International Airport in March.

The route will operate four times a week on Etihad’s flagship Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Etihad Airways serves more than 90 destinations around the world. Their plan is to strengthen the UAE and global connectivity.

“Charlotte is a wonderful hub; for the community, it serves a lot of different business sectors, and it also is an underserved area for going over to the Middle East,” said Etihad Airways representative Alpna Mathews.

Charlotte will become Etihad’s sixth destination in the United States. New York, Washington, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta join us.

