CHARLOTTE — Etihad Airways launched its first nonstop service between Abu Dhabi and Charlotte on Friday, establishing the longest nonstop flight currently operating from the city. The inaugural flight from the United Arab Emirates marked the airline’s first arrival in the Queen City.

The first incoming flight was approximately one hour late. While the route is scheduled for 14 hours of flight time, the total trip time for passengers on the first arrival was about 16 hours.

Etihad Airways launches nonstop Abu Dhabi-Charlotte service

The airline substituted the aircraft originally planned for the route. Although a Boeing 787 Dreamliner was expected to make the trip, Etihad Airways used an Airbus A350 for the inaugural service. The Airbus aircraft is designed for ultra-long distances and is constructed to be lighter, stronger and more fuel efficient than previous models.

“The colors on the plane are what get the attention,” said plane spotter Joshua Hance. “It’s a really big plane, so it’s just something neat to see every once in a while.”

Etihad Airways launches nonstop Abu Dhabi-Charlotte service

Seeing the plane exceeded his expectations.

“It was, to me … it was a dream to see that plane in person, finally,” he said.

Following the morning arrival, the inaugural return flight to the United Arab Emirates departed Charlotte on Friday afternoon. The new service provides a direct connection between the North Carolina city and the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi.

There were some questions whether this flight would take off after President Donald Trump ordered the bombing of Iran three weeks ago.

The airport in Abu Dhabi was closed for several days.

But the new route is happening. It flies four days a week and costs around $900 for a round trip in coach.

The war with Iran has affected several Gulf airlines, including Etihad Airways.

VIDEO: Etihad Airways inaugural flight lands in Charlotte

Etihad Airways inaugural flight lands in Charlotte

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