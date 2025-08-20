‘Even playing field’: Channel 9 and Classroom Central team up for school supply drive

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is teaming up with Classroom Central Wednesday to collect supplies to help students succeed this school year.

We’ll be holding a special School Tools collection from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Classroom Central on Wilkinson Boulevard, just outside Uptown Charlotte.

Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis says students aren’t the only ones who benefit.

Christina Klukow is going into her fourteenth year teaching at Tuckaseegee Elementary.

“I’m very attached to my kids,” Klukow said. “I’ve seen them go on to do amazing things.”

Like so many teachers, Klukow does spend her own money, but once a month, she’s able to come to Classroom Central where teachers can get what they need for their classrooms for free.

“Just about every child I’ve ever had in my classroom has been provided with resources from Classroom Central,” she said. “If it were not for donors providing supplies, then Classroom Central wouldn’t be able to provide those to me, and I would be very limited by what my school can afford, what I can personally afford.”

She says it allows her to focus more on teaching.

“It definitely creates kind of like an even playing field for kids,” Klukow said.

A lot more teachers will be headed to Classroom Central over the next few days to get supplies, so we need to keep the shelves stocked.

You’ll be able to just drive up and drop off your donations Wednesday. The need is huge for all types of school supplies.

Click here for more donation locations and learn more about how you can help.

