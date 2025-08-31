Ex-NASCAR driver’s Lake Norman home hits market

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — Another high-end home has hit the market at $12 million, continuing a recent streak of ultra-luxury listings in the Charlotte area. The newest listing is a large Lake Norman estate owned by a former NASCAR driver.

That secluded Mooresville property was listed on Aug. 21 and is owned under a trust by Jamie McMurray, according to Iredell County real estate records. McMurray retired from full-time racing in 2018 and now serves as a NASCAR analyst for Fox Sports and The CW Network.

His 33.6-acre estate is near Brawley School Road with a gated front entrance. The wooded lot provides direct access to Lake Norman and a private dock. A nearly 8,800-square-foot home sits near the middle of the property, boasting five bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms, according to listing details.

The manicured grounds include a resort-style pool, fire pit and patio space. There’s also a four-car garage and a detached pool house with a game/recreation room and additional living space.

Read more here.

WATCH: Former NASCAR president Humpy Wheeler honored at funeral

Former NASCAR president Humpy Wheeler honored at funeral

©2025 Cox Media Group