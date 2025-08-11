‘Excited’: Cabarrus County schools kick off new year with new changes

CONCORD, N.C. — In Cabarrus County, the first day back to school was Monday. Channel 9’s Eli Brand spoke with parents and staff about the new school year at Weddington Hills Elementary in Concord.

As kids walked through the doors, Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki was keeping an eye on a few changes the district will be experiencing this year.

One of those changes is the transition to Infinite Campus from Powerschool.

“As of right now it looks pretty good,” Kopicki said. “As we said last week, we expect a few hiccups along the way but I have full confidence in our technology department and our staff.”

Several parents said the transition was an easy one.

“It’s been fairly easy. They’ve made it easy. This is a good school. They make everything easy for parents,” a parent Pamela Kelly said.

Another change for the district is the transition to a new director of transportation. Kopicki says the new man in charge, Matthew Hurlocker, has been with the district for years.

“We fully believe that Matt is going to be a great addition to our team and his leadership is going to provide us seamless operation of the transportation department,” Kopicki said.

Brand spoke with parents who said they trust the director to do the right thing for their children this year.

“I’m excited about this year,” another parent, Teresa Baldwin, said. “My kids are getting older, he’s going to fifth grade. I’m excited, it’s fun.”

Along with the superintendent at Weddington Elementary, some members of the Concord Police Department are also welcoming kids back.

They say safety is always at the top of their minds for the new school year.

