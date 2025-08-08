School district implements anti-grooming videos for students

CONCORD, N.C. — There is a new effort to protect students from being targeted and groomed by adults.

It’s the first time that Cabarrus County Schools are requiring students to watch a safety awareness video of this kind.

Public school students will have to watch anti-grooming videos as soon as they go back to school next week.

The video must be shown to students no more than five days after the first day of school to students in grades 6-12.

The videos were created by the North Carolina Center for Safer School, which is in the state’s Department of Public Instruction.

A Cabarrus County Schools spokesperson said, “Experience has shown us that proactive actions by adults are far more effective than relying on children to protect themselves from sexual abuse. It is equally important for children to receive accurate, age-appropriate information about sexual abuse, along with the assurance that trusted adults will support and protect them.”

At 5 p.m., Channel 9 asks moms in downtown Concord what they thought of the videos.

Below are the student safety videos

