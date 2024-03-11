Excitement builds as sports betting set to launch in NC

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is just hours away from the start of sports betting.

Channel 9 is prepping you for the start of legal betting in North Carolina with all of what you need to know.

“Just exciting to have stakes in games that I may not otherwise care about, especially with march madness,” said resident Zach Price.

Analysts expect Monday to be like Black Friday. You’ll be able to bet on football, basketball, soccer, and the list goes on.

