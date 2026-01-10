Expand your book collection at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library in 2026

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — If you’re hoping to read more or add to your book collection in 2026, check your local library.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library system has set up books at several locations.

On Saturday, organizers at the Sugar Creek Library said there are books for people of all ages.

“We deal with all ages from zero to 95. We want your babies, your newborns to be read to. Especially zero to third grade, because that increases their literacy,” said Kimberly Arlia with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library.

The books are donated and sold at a discount to help the library raise revenue.

