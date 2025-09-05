Expanded testing center in Charlotte supports growing optometry candidates

The National Board of Examiners in Optometry (NBEO) has opened its new National Center of Clinical Testing in Optometry in southwest Charlotte, enhancing the capacity for optometry licensure exams across North America, officials said.

The new facility, located at 7910 Microsoft Way, was inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday and is set to host several critical exams required for optometry licensure in the United States.

These include the Part III Patient Encounters and Performance Skills (PEPS®) exam, the Injections Skill Examination (ISE®), and the Laser and Surgical Procedures Examination (LSPE®).

The center doubles the previous testing capacity, accommodating the growing number of optometry candidates.

It features upgraded IT infrastructure to improve the candidate experience and provides ample space for both candidates and standardized patients, who simulate real-world patient conditions.

Its proximity to Charlotte Douglas International Airport makes it convenient for candidates traveling from the 25 optometry schools and colleges across the nation.

The new National Center of Clinical Testing in Optometry represents a significant step forward in supporting the next generation of optometrists, ensuring they are well-prepared for clinical practice.

“This upgraded facility is an example of NBEO’s commitment to public protection through optometric competency assessment,” said Dr. Jill Bryant, executive director of NBEO. “We are thrilled to unveil this facility and welcome optometry candidates nationwide as they embark on their path to licensure.”

VIDEO: Community helps firefighter who is battling rare eye cancer

Community helps firefighter who is battling rare eye cancer

©2025 Cox Media Group