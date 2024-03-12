Experience the flavors of the Queen City during ‘Savor Charlotte’

CHARLOTTE — The two-week culinary celebration Savor Charlotte starts Tuesday and continues through March 26.

Similar to Charlotte Restaurant Week, the promotion is designed to highlight the talent behind the city’s culinary scene. More than 65 restaurants, breweries, and chefs will offer hands-on classes and demonstrations, exclusive menus, and special offers.

Participants include Assorted Table & Wine Shop, which will host a special wine and cheese pairing class; Counter-, which will offer a special discount; and Chapter 6, which will offer tasting tours for two.

For a complete list of restaurants and experiences being offered, click here.

