Explosion behind Lenoir restaurant causes extensive damage

LENOIR, N.C. — No one was hurt Tuesday afternoon after an explosion behind a Mexican restaurant in Lenoir, officials said.

The explosion on Norwood Street SW caused extensive damage and nearby neighbors said it shook their homes.

Channel 9 viewers, including Ken Bailey, sent photos of the fire behind the Taqueria El Tio Rico.

The owner said there was damage to the restaurant after the fire and explosion near a storage area in the back.

A tank landed across Connelly Springs Road and damaged fencing around the building.

There were workers there but fortunately none of them were hurt.

“Because of the flames and intense heat, some of the firefighters were checked out after the fire was brought under control,” said Lenoir Fire Chief Norman Staines.

The natural gas company also was at the scene.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

