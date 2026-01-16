‘Expression of love’: Union County church makes big impact with homemade meals for seniors

MONROE, N.C. — It’s said that food is the way to someone’s heart, and one Union County church has put that sentiment to action by feeding older members of the community, just to make them feel loved.

Patricia Kindley was born into the Bethlehem Presbyterian congregation in Monroe and hasn’t left.

“There are older folks in this congregation who remember when my mother brought me on a pillow,” Kindley told Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis.

She says while the congregation is small, they cultivate appreciation for each other.

Last February, two other members - Whitney Campbell and her mother - started the “Senior Supper” program after a fellow member, who was older and lived alone, expressed how hard it was for him to cook a meal by himself.

Once a month, Whitney, her mom and a couple other volunteers make homemade meals for interested members. They give away four to five single-portioned meals to each participant every month.

“We just want them to know that they’re loved and they’re cared for,” Campbell said.

Kindley is one of those recipients. She’s able to prepare her own meals, so she initially turned down participating. Now, she says she loves getting them.

“It’s such an expression of love,” she said. “It’s not just the food, but it’s the time and the effort that goes into the preparation of the food and to know that I’m cared about as an older member of this congregation.”

Sadly, the member who inspired the program passed away a couple months ago, but not before seeing the idea come to life.

The program is open to any interested members and funded by the church and donations.

VIDEO: Carolina Strong: South Carolina free cafe serves thousands of meals amid rising need

Carolina Strong: South Carolina free cafe serves thousands of meals amid rising need

©2026 Cox Media Group