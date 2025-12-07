FAA announces ground stop for Charlotte-Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE — The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that a ground stop has been issued at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

A ground stop was issued at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport around 9:35 a.m. The stop is expected to be lifted around 11 a.m., according to the FAA.

The stop is due to an equipment issue or outage, officials said.

The FAA website said work is being done on lighting at the airport.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

