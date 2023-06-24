‘Failed us miserably’: Local nonprofit gathers in Uptown to bring awareness to elder abuse

CHARLOTTE — A group of horses might have caught your attention in Uptown on Saturday.

The nonprofit, Seniors of Urban Living in North Carolina (SOUL), gathered at the corner of Trade and Tryon to call on lawmakers to protect senior citizens across North Carolina.

On Saturday, the group asked the public to sign a petition.

SOUL’s founder, Sandra Thomas, started the network after a troubling experience with her uncle.

“I placed my uncle in a long-term care facility; my mom and I made the decision together,” Thomas told Channel 9. “And they failed us miserably; my uncle was mistreated, he was neglected, and he was abused.”

Thomas introduced “Bubba” Scott Bill, named after her uncle. This bill would allow families to put cameras and other surveillance equipment in the rooms of senior living facilities. Thomas said the goal of the bill is to prevent elder abuse and negligence by healthcare workers.

As of 2022, more than ten states had similar laws.

