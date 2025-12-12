Fake $20 and $100 bills found in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in Chesterfield County are warning residents after reports of fake money circulating in the area.

The counterfeit bills include $20 and $100.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fake bills are marked with “For Motion Picture Purposes” and “Copy” in various locations.

Deputies said if you come across any counterfeit money, do not use it and contact them immediately.

