Fall armyworms invade neighborhoods, kill lawns across Charlotte area

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Tiny caterpillars called armyworms are creating problems as they tear up yards in Union County. They feed on grass, which means when they start eating, lawns start browning.

“I have never seen anything this bad,” John Holland told Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz.

He’s gotten a firsthand look at the fall armyworm fiasco hitting Union County and its surrounding areas. He pointed out the worms at his house to Goetz on Tuesday.

Holland is also the owner of Trinity Lawn and Pool Solutions and shared tips for handling the creatures.

“Probably getting 30 calls a day right now,” he told Goetz.

He told her along with handling his own infestation, he’s also treating customer lawns.

“It starts out a little brown patch and then overnight, it will just turn into a wasteland of brown grass,” Holland said.

The fall armyworm is a caterpillar that eats leaves — and eats them fast. Destruction can happen overnight, turning once green, lush yards to brown, barren deserts.

The adults are moths that are attracted to light at night. They lay their eggs in clusters on the sides of buildings, fences, signs, and signposts. The eggs hatch within a few days and the caterpillars drop to the ground and start feeding.

It’s happening all over Union County and into Charlotte.

According to experts at North Carolina State University, the pests migrate here every year. But after Tropical Storm Debby, fall armyworm activity skyrocketed. NC State is tracking the invasion using the map below.

The pests can wreak havoc on farms and pastures, taking down hayfields, crops, and the hard work of local farmers.

“The worms don’t care, they’ll wipe it all out,” Holland said.

Holland says it’s cheaper to pre-treat than to replant an entire yard, but you have to act quickly. If they’re running rampant on your property and you need approved ways to treat the worms, click here.

To self-report the worms in your area, click here.

