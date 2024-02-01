False active shooter scare at UNC Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a false active shooter scare at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Around noon on Thursday, the university asked people to avoid police activity near the College of Education building around noon on Thursday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they helped evacuate a building at the request of university police. They said there is no evidence of an active shooter.

“All students and staff are safe,” CMPD said.

Around 12:20 p.m., the university said the situation had ended, but said there may still be police in the area.

In an update to their initial emergency alert, UNC Charlotte officials said CMPD was called just before noon. The callers said they heard gunfire in or near the College of Education building.

CMPD told university police, and officers from both departments went to the scene. When they arrived, they heard no gunfire, and after sweeping the area multiple times, they found no threats.

Now, investigators are looking into whether the incident was the result of a false report.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police and Public Safety at 704-687-8300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

