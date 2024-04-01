Families gather at southwest Charlotte church for annual Easter egg hunt

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of young kids put on their Easter best and grabbed their baskets for Christ the King Church’s annual Easter egg hunt.

The southwest Charlotte church’s annual holiday tradition has only continued to grow and is now more than just an egg hunt.

Children and their families were able to create Easter-themed crafts and enjoy free hot dogs and hamburgers during a cookout.

“We’ve actually had an egg hunt going on with Easter for decades that we’ve been a part of a church, and each year it gets bigger and bigger the community comes in,” Pastor Craig Bollinger said. “It’s an opportunity for the kids to experience Easter in that way, and of course, the egg symbolizes new life, and inside those eggs is all kinds of candy and fun kids love to have.”

