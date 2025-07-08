Family of 4 killed in small plane crash near NC airport

LEE COUNTY, N.C. — A small plane crashed in a field near Raleigh Executive Jetport in Lee County on Monday, killing all four family members on board, ABC affilliate WTVD reported.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m., according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, who responded to the scene. The plane was found between Wallace Creek Lane and Riddle Road.

The victims were identified as Travis Buchanan, 35, Candace Buchanan, 35, Aubrey Buchanan, 10, and Walker Buchanan, 9.

Three of the family members died at the scene, while the fourth died later at UNC Hospital.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are set to investigate the crash, with both agencies expected to arrive at the site on Tuesday.

Lee County law enforcement will provide security at the scene.A spokesperson for the FAA confirmed that the aircraft involved was a Cirrus SR22T.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, with federal agencies taking charge to determine what led to the tragic accident.

