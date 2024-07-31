Family awarded $4.2M settlement due to drowning incident at fitness center

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a young girl who nearly drowned at a fitness center in Monroe has won a $4.2 million settlement, according to the Law Offices of Jason E. Taylor.

It was approved on July 22 following a public hearing.

The settlement stems from an incident that occurred at the Monroe Aquatics and Fitness Center on June 9, 2022.

According to the court documents, the then 5-year-old girl was swimming with her family when she went underwater for an unknown amount of time.

Despite being rescued from the pool after several minutes, the girl sustained severe and permanent brain damage.

She now lives with significant disabilities, according to court documents.

Attorney Larry Serbin, who represents the family, said the settlement will go towards the necessary resources and support for the young girl and her family as they navigate the challenges ahead.

“This case is a stark reminder of the importance of safety and vigilance in public spaces, especially where children are involved. Our goal was to secure the best possible outcome for this young girl and her family, and we are grateful that we could achieve a settlement that will help provide for her long-term care and support. The family has shown immense strength and resilience throughout this process, and we hope this resolution brings them some measure of relief and security,” Serbin said.

