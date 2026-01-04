Family displaced, pets killed in Concord fire

CONCORD, N.C. — A family was displaced from their home in Concord following a house fire on Saturday evening.

The Concord Fire Department responded to a house fire at 198 Fryling Ave SW around 7 p.m. Firefighters brought the fire under control within 13 minutes.

The residents were home at the time and evacuated safely with their two pet dogs, officials said. But the family’s two pet cats were found deceased in the home.

Later that night, at 4 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters were called back to the home after the fire reignited. Firefighters controlled the second blaze within 16 minutes of their arrival. Officials said there were no reported injuries as no residents were present at the time of the second fire.

The Concord Fire Department said it was assisted by the Concord Police Department and Cabarrus County EMS.

The family is currently receiving support from the Red Cross as they find alternative accommodation, officials said. Investigators said they are looking into the cause of the fire, but no further details have been announced.

WATCH: Cherryville keeps New Year’s tradition alive with hourly musket blasts

Cherryville keeps New Year’s tradition alive with hourly musket blasts

©2026 Cox Media Group